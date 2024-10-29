Why Is Everyone Talking About Rachel Gupta?

India boasts of three Miss Universes -- Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Six Miss Worlds -- Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Manushi Chhillar.

Three Miss Asia Pacifics -- Zeenat Aman, Tara Anne Fonseca and Dia Mirza.

One Miss Earth -- Nicole Faria.

And now, Rachel Gupta had done India proud by winning the first ever Miss Grand International title for India in the 11 year old competition.

The 20-year-old from Jalandhar triumphed over competitors from more than 70 countries.

IMAGE: The almond-eyed beauty resembled a golden mermaid in the swimsuit round. Kind courtesy Rachel Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Her winning dress was a tribute to the beauty of Nature.

IMAGE: Rachel is an absolute cutie in a sweetheart neckline and matching heart-shaped necklace.

IMAGE: Talk about that sheer lacy dress and the shiny ice around her neck.

IMAGE: Rachel is oomph personified in her plunging neckline and thigh-slit gown.

IMAGE: Forest fairy or modern-day Tinker Bell? You decide.

IMAGE: Matching jewellery to your eye colour can enhance the appearance of your irises, something that Rachel is clearly aware of.

IMAGE: Accessorising is the key to amping up a simple black tee. Throw in some swanky shades too!

IMAGE: One can never go wrong with Herve Leger's famous red bandage bodycon dresses.

