Starry, Starry Night... Of Style

By REDIFF STYLE
October 25, 2024 14:36 IST
Some of the who’s who of TinselTown were all under one roof Wednesday, October 23, on a common mission -- in pursuit of fashion.

The Mumbai edition of Vogue's global Forces of Fashion fest was a rich exploration of the Indian sartorial evolution, showcasing both its past and present.

The final leg of the celebration was a grand gala and awards ceremony that honoured leaders in the fashion industry.

The night naturally had a magnificent glitterati turnout

Who in your opinion had put their most fashionable foot forward?  

Ananya Pandey

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya Pandey was a bronze metallic mermaid in a matching crop top and floor-sweeping skirt, with a hairstyle that looked like Cher.

Ananya Pandey

Catch a view of the full splendour of her costume.

Sanya Malhotra

When A-game became S-game: Natural curl head Sanya Malhotra changed the name of the game in a simple but edgy corset dress.

Kanika Kapoor

Never mind the mini... Look down at The Heels! Cheeky!

The Schiaparelli avant-garde footwear and rings totally hyped up Kanika Kapoor's LB(S)D.

*S=sequins

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre's navy formal blazer ensemble benefitted hugely from the ooh-la-la dangly rhinestones.

Uorfi Javed

Red carpets have been known to run away in shock when rebellious fashionista Uorfi Javed comes trotting along in outfits that startle.

The Vogue event saw her make a bold move in a see-through bejewelled cape over a striking feathered sari gown.

Roshni Chopra

Whoa, whoa, what big earrings Roshni!

Ms Chopra incorporated multiple trends into her attire -- baroque-inspired mini-dress, stacked bangles, and those maximalist ear ornaments.

Vedang Raina

How do heartthrobs with chocolate-boy charm dress? Vedang Raina is the young man to watch. He's known for his effortless balak-next-door style which he showed off earlier in the week -- an oversized jacket, baggy jeans, and layered chains.

He looked so adorable you felt like giving him a pappi on his soft cheeks.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor =

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opted for a flamboyant AMIRI paint-splattered suit, a white tee and white sneakers.

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is getting prettier by the day. The light-eyed influencer was among one of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet on Wednesday in her tantalising embellished black corset gown.

 

REDIFF STYLE
