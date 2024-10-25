Starry, Starry Night... Of Style

Some of the who’s who of TinselTown were all under one roof Wednesday, October 23, on a common mission -- in pursuit of fashion.

The Mumbai edition of Vogue's global Forces of Fashion fest was a rich exploration of the Indian sartorial evolution, showcasing both its past and present.

The final leg of the celebration was a grand gala and awards ceremony that honoured leaders in the fashion industry.

The night naturally had a magnificent glitterati turnout

Who in your opinion had put their most fashionable foot forward?

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ananya Pandey was a bronze metallic mermaid in a matching crop top and floor-sweeping skirt, with a hairstyle that looked like Cher.

Catch a view of the full splendour of her costume.

When A-game became S-game: Natural curl head Sanya Malhotra changed the name of the game in a simple but edgy corset dress.

Never mind the mini... Look down at The Heels! Cheeky!

The Schiaparelli avant-garde footwear and rings totally hyped up Kanika Kapoor's LB(S)D.

*S=sequins

Sonali Bendre's navy formal blazer ensemble benefitted hugely from the ooh-la-la dangly rhinestones.

Red carpets have been known to run away in shock when rebellious fashionista Uorfi Javed comes trotting along in outfits that startle.

The Vogue event saw her make a bold move in a see-through bejewelled cape over a striking feathered sari gown.

Whoa, whoa, what big earrings Roshni!

Ms Chopra incorporated multiple trends into her attire -- baroque-inspired mini-dress, stacked bangles, and those maximalist ear ornaments.

How do heartthrobs with chocolate-boy charm dress? Vedang Raina is the young man to watch. He's known for his effortless balak-next-door style which he showed off earlier in the week -- an oversized jacket, baggy jeans, and layered chains.

He looked so adorable you felt like giving him a pappi on his soft cheeks.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opted for a flamboyant AMIRI paint-splattered suit, a white tee and white sneakers.

Kusha Kapila is getting prettier by the day. The light-eyed influencer was among one of the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet on Wednesday in her tantalising embellished black corset gown.

