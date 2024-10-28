The Sanon Sisters Are Do Patti With A Difference!

Kriti Sanon turns up with a twin act in Do Patti, which released last week on Netflix.

While Saumya and Shailee -- the characters she plays in the film -- are constantly at war with each other, her real life equation with her sibling is quite the opposite.

The Sanon girls exemplify fun sisterhood.

Here's looking at their sibling chemistry through their Instagram pictures!

Imagine being born with a best friend for life! That's how Kriti feels about her sister Nupur.

From colourful bikinis to flirty vacations, these two know how to have fun together.

Don't they look aww-dorable flaunting their cute body art?

We know that sisters borrow from each other's wardrobe. But when you have a pair of matching cargos and shoes, there is no scope for sibling rivalry, right?

The enterprising sisters are successful entrepreneurs with their own labels. While Kriti is the founder of Hyphen, a skincare brand; Nupur owns Nobo, an apparel brand.

Maa ki laadlis or Papa ki paris? The parents must be equally proud of their gorgeous, talented daughters.

