When Ritu Looked Just Wow

Was Ritu Varma chosen to star in Swag -- as dual characters, queen and a civil engineer -- because her middle name is swag?

Yup, when it comes to fashion, the Hyderabad girl, known for her roles in Pelli Choopulu and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, has truckloads of panache, alternating between gorgeous saris and carefully selected Western wear.

Her fans feel so too. One remarked looking at a dramatic sari she chose: 'Just looking like a wow'.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ritu Varma/Instagram

Can lemon yellow be anything but sunny. The ruffled sleeves add a little masti.

Ain't Ritu blooming in the earth goddess-ish cutout gown? There's florals and there's floral applique. The 3D version is quite magical.

The dark peach lehenga offers a cute little peek of her delicate back. The intricate self-on-self embroidery of the ethnic outfit provides the elegance, while her floral earrings bring in the edge.

She shines in a simple tissue sari with a gold border and a matching mirror-embroidered blouse. It's the imaginative blouse choice that makes her look a winner.

White chikankari for Jaipur Days. Paired with lovely mojris they make for a comfortable travel look.

A fan comments that for a moment she thought Ritu was Dua Lipa. Quite.

This damsel will make your heart skip a beat... no numerous beats... in her stunning multicoloured ombre sari. Is she an illusion? A bit of maya?

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES