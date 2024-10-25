'If You're Beautiful From Inside....'

Actor Krystle D'souza on her idea of eternal beauty, the importance of overall fitness and more...

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Krystle D'souza walked for Designer Pooja Rawal Jaggi at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai.

'Sculpted in Elegance, Draped in Confidence'. That's the description of Designer Pooja Rajpal Jaggi's latest fashion line named Ibtida, (meaning 'new beginnings') and she found her perfect muse in actor Krystle D'souza.

The showstopper sashayed down the runway in a bold but glamorous black ensemble from the couture collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024 in Mumbai.

Minutes before she stepped on the ramp, Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap caught up with the oomphy star, who admits she is a "little nervous" about her catwalk stint. "It's really not my thing to do (the ramp walk). I am not a pro at it," Krystal confesses.

"It's my second time in my life that I am (walking as) a showstopper. And the only thing I am telling myself is 'Don't use the same hand and same leg to walk'."

Giving us a sneak peek of the showstopping outfit, Krystle explains how it was glamorous with an "Indian twist to it."

Although Krystle believes in 'beauty from within' the festive days are all about dressing up and looking beautiful inside out.

Sharing some tips for the upcoming wedding/holiday season she says: "Get some good makeup if you want to look beautiful on the outside."

Want to know how Krystle looks fit and fabulous all the time? Watch the video below to find out!

Video Production: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

With over seven million followers on Instagram alone, Krystle's style choices -- her ability to pull off desi and contemporary outfits with equal grace -- have inspired her admirers.

She draws her inspiration from Deepika Padukone. "Deepika's style is elegant; it's beautiful, actually stunning!"

Among the men, Krystle picks Deepika's husband, the inimitable Ranveer Singh. "His looks have always been killer. They've always been out of the box. He experiments so much and he carries it off very well."

Revealing the secret of her svelte frame, Krystle explains how she'd rather prefer outdoor sports over sweating it out at the gym.

For those of you looking for celeb inspiration to stay in shape, she urged "Pick up something that interests you. Badminton is something that I really enjoy playing. And it is a good enough cardio also."

Or "Try hitting the gym once a week or twice a week. Find something that you are more passionate about. Instead of just going to the gym and picking up the hits and doing the boring routine," she added.

What is Krystle's favourite yoga asana?

"Shavasana," she says with mischievous laughter. "I like to lie down in bed and watch Netflix."

We can totally relate to that, Krystle!