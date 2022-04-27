Who Wore African Print Better? VOTE!

Shibani Dandekar and Shamita Shetty were spotted wearing the same Payal Singhal print.

IMAGE: Shibani single-handedly manifesting summer in the stylish ab-baring look. All photographs: Kind courtesy Payal Singhal/Instagram

Shibani dressed in an African print one-shoulder top and palazzo set, above.

The print, which mixes tribal Gond art with geometric elements and African culture, was part of Payal Singhal's signature releases this season.

Wearing turquoise heels, Shibani kept her look minimal with oversized loops and messy hair.

IMAGE: Shamita's look is perfect for a festive outing.

Shamita kept it casual chic in an African print crepe top with tassels on the border, and a pant set from Payal Singhal's spring summer 2022 collection Folklore.

Sporting pearl earrings, she completed the look with pink lips and nude heels.

Who wore Payal's African print better?

Do you like Shibani's ab-baring look or Shamita's ethnic style?

Vote for the look you like better.