News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Who Says You Can't Run In A Saree?

Who Says You Can't Run In A Saree?

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
December 21, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

FICCI FLO and the JITO Ladies Wing Ahmedabad organised the Sareethon, an event that witnessed over 500 saree-sporting women race on Friday.

The world has been celebrating Saree Day on December 21 since 2020.

'The Sareethon saw tremendous participation and what set it apart is the world record it made by receiving donations of over 1,000 sarees to be distributed to women through these two organisations. This largest saree donation initiative was primarily to celebrate the spirit of giving while also keeping in mind the significance of the ubiquitous saree,' said Sharmila Shah, chairperson, JITO Ladies Wing.

 

IMAGE: Women wearing sarees participate in the Saree Walkathon in Ahmedabad, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Sanya, Alia Can't Get Enough Of...
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Forget Blouses, This Hot Trend Is IN!
Dia's Magical Allure
Dia's Magical Allure
Why You Must Watch Sangam!
Why You Must Watch Sangam!
Will New Haircut Change Kohli's Luck?
Will New Haircut Change Kohli's Luck?
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
Saudi Doctor Behind German Car Attack
10-yr-old 'Bal Sant' files plaint against trolls
10-yr-old 'Bal Sant' files plaint against trolls
More like this
What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen
What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris
Sanya, Jahnvi, Sobhita In Tantalizing Tissue Saris

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances