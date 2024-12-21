Who Says You Can't Run In A Saree?

FICCI FLO and the JITO Ladies Wing Ahmedabad organised the Sareethon, an event that witnessed over 500 saree-sporting women race on Friday.

The world has been celebrating Saree Day on December 21 since 2020.

'The Sareethon saw tremendous participation and what set it apart is the world record it made by receiving donations of over 1,000 sarees to be distributed to women through these two organisations. This largest saree donation initiative was primarily to celebrate the spirit of giving while also keeping in mind the significance of the ubiquitous saree,' said Sharmila Shah, chairperson, JITO Ladies Wing.

IMAGE: Women wearing sarees participate in the Saree Walkathon in Ahmedabad, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

