What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen

What Makes Rekha Bollywood's Sari Queen

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 10, 2024 08:58 IST
All her public appearances are marked by trademark glitter and glow, of which her opulent collection of Kanjivarams and Benarasis are Sukanya Verma's absolute favourite.

Every movie star is into fashion today, but few can match Rekha's dedication or dazzle.

Long before red carpet appearances and magazine spreads became about a battery of stylists and designers taking care of a star's look, Rekha's one-woman army set the benchmark with her distinct elegance and irresistible charisma.

Think Rekha, think resplendence.

All her public appearances are marked by trademark glitter and glow, of which her opulent collection of Kanjivarams and Benarasis are our absolute favourite.

On the evergreen diva's 70th birthday, here's looking at the incomparable allure of Rekha's sari shine.

Rekha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The star does her magic draped in a chartreuse green Benarasi brocade designed by Manish Malhotra.

 

Rekha in a sari

Photographs, here and below: Rediff Archives

All that glitters is Rekha.

We don't see ourselves ever getting tired of seeing the movie legend in golden numbers paired with her staple accessories of a zardozi batua, traditional jewels, a dash of sindoor and bold red lips.

 

Rekha in a sari

On anyone else, the gold overkill would be overwhelming or wash them out but not Rekha. Nuh uh. On Rekha, it's art.

 

RRekha in a sari

Throw in a bulky necklace, haath phool and maang tikka to shake things up and the drama that is Rekha in a golden Kanjivaram is a sight to behold.

 

Rekha in a sari

If a person could be a festival, Rekha would qualify as one that lasts all year around. Catch a glimpse of the veteran fashionista in jewelled tones and bling surplus, you'll know what we mean.

 

Rekha in a sari

You can never go wrong in cream and gold. And Rekha is all about classics done right.

 

Rekha in a sari

Rekha sure knows how to make our hearts skip a beat in all her statuesque 24 karat glory.

 

Rekha in a sari

A maximalist in the purest sense, we'd give anything to see Rekha collaborate with the worshipper of her favourite attributes -- Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- at least once in their career.

 

Rekha in a sari

A true embodiment of 'Dil cheez kya hai, aap meri jaan lijiye' indeed.

 

Rekha in a sari

Red, white or gold, Rekha's go-to colours bring out the goddess in her to the hilt.

 

Rekha in a sari

Uff Rekha.

Hai Rekha.

The sight of Rekha in one of her signature saris can turn even the biggest grumps of the world into sighing machines.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Related News: Rekha, bollywood, Saree, tradition
