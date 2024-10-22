News
Dia's Magical Allure

Dia's Magical Allure

By SATISH BODAS
October 22, 2024 12:11 IST
Showstopping amidst Bombay Times Fashion Week's whirlwind colours and flowing fabrics was the lovely Dia Mirza.

With more grace in her pinky finger than half the world, she glided decorously down the runway in a fanciful creation by Gaurang Shah, from his latest रंangरaas' line.

The heroes of all fashion weeks that unfold in India are far, far away from the urban ramps and are the marvellous craftsmen, located in remote parts of the country, who have for centuries upheld India's glorious textile traditions. Shah's work leant on this heritage too, as you can see in the pics below.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

All photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Draped in a beautifully striped sari, that had flowers dancing on its borders, her hair was elegantly parted and glimmered with the sheen of sindoor -- the age-old symbol of marital bliss.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

Models walked for Shah and there was an entrancing dance performance too. What an inspirational alternate agenda at a fashion do? Brought the show to life, right? 

Shibani Akhtar walks for Sheetal Batra

Ramp beauties twirled in fluid lehengas and intricately-designed saris, the fabric shimmering under the soft lights, hair up in neatly braided buns, decorated with gajra, adding an extra touch of tradition to the captivating spectacle, like this model.

The Gujarati style of Sidha pallu, gave her handloom sari, in many types of pink, better display.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

Peacocks danced on the charming burgundy sari. Kya necklace hai?!

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

The collection, while representative of many seasons, was reminiscent of spring too, featuring scattered florals and shades of rose. 

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

The famous gilded Marathi Paithani sari contrasted harmoniously with bandhani prints.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

The energetic hues of turmeric are perfect for making a dramatic entrance at haldi ceremonies.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

 Royal aura: A rainbow of lal! Flamboyant gold kundan and emerald jewellery.

Dia Mirza walks for Gaurang Shah

The diva and the design dada -- Dia with Gaurang.  Don't you like his pajamas? 

Dia Mirza

 

SATISH BODAS / Rediff.com
