Dia's Magical Allure

Showstopping amidst Bombay Times Fashion Week's whirlwind colours and flowing fabrics was the lovely Dia Mirza.

With more grace in her pinky finger than half the world, she glided decorously down the runway in a fanciful creation by Gaurang Shah, from his latest रंangरaas' line.

The heroes of all fashion weeks that unfold in India are far, far away from the urban ramps and are the marvellous craftsmen, located in remote parts of the country, who have for centuries upheld India's glorious textile traditions. Shah's work leant on this heritage too, as you can see in the pics below.

Draped in a beautifully striped sari, that had flowers dancing on its borders, her hair was elegantly parted and glimmered with the sheen of sindoor -- the age-old symbol of marital bliss.

Models walked for Shah and there was an entrancing dance performance too. What an inspirational alternate agenda at a fashion do? Brought the show to life, right?

Ramp beauties twirled in fluid lehengas and intricately-designed saris, the fabric shimmering under the soft lights, hair up in neatly braided buns, decorated with gajra, adding an extra touch of tradition to the captivating spectacle, like this model.

The Gujarati style of Sidha pallu, gave her handloom sari, in many types of pink, better display.

Peacocks danced on the charming burgundy sari. Kya necklace hai?!

The collection, while representative of many seasons, was reminiscent of spring too, featuring scattered florals and shades of rose.

The famous gilded Marathi Paithani sari contrasted harmoniously with bandhani prints.

The energetic hues of turmeric are perfect for making a dramatic entrance at haldi ceremonies.

Royal aura: A rainbow of lal! Flamboyant gold kundan and emerald jewellery.

The diva and the design dada -- Dia with Gaurang. Don't you like his pajamas?

