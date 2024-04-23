News
Who Is This Pretty Woman?

Who Is This Pretty Woman?

By REDIFF STYLE
April 23, 2024 10:55 IST
For Regn's Milana Nagaraj's contemporary style makes for foolproof summer ensembles. 

Her style, in tandem with her personality, is so effervescent that the starry filmi universe seems to have a new contender when it comes to redefined, sassy dressing.

IMAGE: Leave it to Milana to pull off an ikat shirt with high-waist beige pants. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Milana Nagaraj/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Two cuties share the same frame. What would have otherwise been just another chutney green sari gets upscaled with sequins and a well-designed blouse. 

 

IMAGE: She offers you an excuse to incorporate an ajarakh skirt into your summer repertoire. Team it with a cute schiffli top and you're ready to rock 'n' roll.

 

IMAGE: You can shine bright in ripped denims by pairing it with a blush pink top. 

 

IMAGE: Give the co-ord set a makeover by throwing in an ab-baring style. 

 

IMAGE: She's a picture of 'grit and grace' in a floral, green skater dress. 

 

IMAGE: Who says shirts can't join you on your vacation?

