Who Is This Pretty Woman?

For Regn's Milana Nagaraj's contemporary style makes for foolproof summer ensembles.

Her style, in tandem with her personality, is so effervescent that the starry filmi universe seems to have a new contender when it comes to redefined, sassy dressing.

IMAGE: Leave it to Milana to pull off an ikat shirt with high-waist beige pants.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Milana Nagaraj/Instagram

IMAGE: Two cuties share the same frame. What would have otherwise been just another chutney green sari gets upscaled with sequins and a well-designed blouse.

IMAGE: She offers you an excuse to incorporate an ajarakh skirt into your summer repertoire. Team it with a cute schiffli top and you're ready to rock 'n' roll.

IMAGE: You can shine bright in ripped denims by pairing it with a blush pink top.

IMAGE: Give the co-ord set a makeover by throwing in an ab-baring style.

IMAGE: She's a picture of 'grit and grace' in a floral, green skater dress.

IMAGE: Who says shirts can't join you on your vacation?