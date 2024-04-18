News
Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

By REDIFF STYLE
April 18, 2024 10:40 IST
Prachi Desai's light, playful dresses are a beautiful addition to her wardrobe. 

Her outfits are a testament to strappy outfits making a comeback and each of her looks is ideal for your next date. 

The Silence 2 actor enjoys being 'Rachel (the F.R.I.E.N.D.S character) by day, Monica by night' and 'Phoebe in spirit'. 

IMAGE: LBD out, maxi in! Whatever the length, Prachi is a dress forever kind of girl. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She can never get bored of wearing a breezy number every single day. 

 

IMAGE: Khaki pants and an ivory top with exaggerated sleeves bring out her fun, chirpy side. 

 

IMAGE: She gives a nod to prints in this backless number. 

 

IMAGE: For those of you who thought the reign of pink is over, Prachi will give you a reason to bring the colour back into your closet. 

 

IMAGE: These separates have classy written all over them.  

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
