Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

Prachi Desai's light, playful dresses are a beautiful addition to her wardrobe.

Her outfits are a testament to strappy outfits making a comeback and each of her looks is ideal for your next date.

The Silence 2 actor enjoys being 'Rachel (the F.R.I.E.N.D.S character) by day, Monica by night' and 'Phoebe in spirit'.

IMAGE: LBD out, maxi in! Whatever the length, Prachi is a dress forever kind of girl.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Prachi Desai/Instagram

IMAGE: She can never get bored of wearing a breezy number every single day.

IMAGE: Khaki pants and an ivory top with exaggerated sleeves bring out her fun, chirpy side.

IMAGE: She gives a nod to prints in this backless number.

IMAGE: For those of you who thought the reign of pink is over, Prachi will give you a reason to bring the colour back into your closet.

IMAGE: These separates have classy written all over them.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com