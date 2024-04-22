Tanya Hope Is One Girl Who...

Tanya Hope is as pretty as a picture.

Just about anything she chooses to wear looks great on her.

Tanya, who graduated in international relations from the University of Westminster in London, loves dressing up and going that extra mile when comes to her fashion choices; her outfits always have that extra bit of oomph!

The Bengaluru-based actor, who has made her presence felt in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, made her debut with Appatlo Okadundevadu; her latest movie Ranam Aram Thavarel just premiered on Amazon Prime.

IMAGE: Red is such a seductive colour and Tanya knows just how to use it for a standout pic.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Hope/Instagram

IMAGE: Her sequinned number is quite sensational and she teams it with her favourite lip colour -- red.

IMAGE: She could be doing anything -- let's say, she could be horse riding -- but she makes sure glam never leaves her side.

IMAGE: Pastels for summer, anyone? The sheer sleeves add a punchy twist to her off-the-shoulder dress.

IMAGE: The daredevil dresses like champ in hot pants and knee-high boots when she takes off for a ride.

The bike, and the helmet, are in her favourite colour.