Khwabon Ki Rani Mirnalini

Romeo's Mirnalini Ravi is here to steal hearts.

For her, hitting the perfect notes between style and comfort is a walk in the park.

She channels the confidence of a seasoned model and has been adding pizzazz to her gowns with glossy make-up.

There's no such thing as underdressed in her fashion vocabulary.

Is that why every eligible bachelor in Chennai would like to consider her his Juliet?

IMAGE: All-black is always a timeless choice, isn't it? She embraces the dark side of chic in these separates.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mirnalini Ravi/Instagram

IMAGE: Looking through rose-tinted glasses? Mrinalini is all dolled up for the season of love.

IMAGE: How cute does she look draped in sweet hues of purple and gold?

IMAGE: Part practical, part stylish, she loves cotton saris.

IMAGE: Mirnalini's palat moment in a stunning chainmail gown.

IMAGE: Simple but memorable in shades of beige.

IMAGE: She does seem to have a gorgeous collection of saris.

IMAGE: Nothing says party time like a black gown with a sheer hemline.

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to pair a cropped gangi with a cocktail sari.