News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Khwabon Ki Rani Mirnalini

Khwabon Ki Rani Mirnalini

By REDIFF STYLE
April 19, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Romeo's Mirnalini Ravi is here to steal hearts. 

For her, hitting the perfect notes between style and comfort is a walk in the park.

She channels the confidence of a seasoned model and has been adding pizzazz to her gowns with glossy make-up.

There's no such thing as underdressed in her fashion vocabulary.

Is that why every eligible bachelor in Chennai would like to consider her his Juliet?

IMAGE: All-black is always a timeless choice, isn't it? She embraces the dark side of chic in these separates. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Mirnalini Ravi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking through rose-tinted glasses? Mrinalini is all dolled up for the season of love.  

 

IMAGE: How cute does she look draped in sweet hues of purple and gold?

 

IMAGE: Part practical, part stylish, she loves cotton saris.  

 

IMAGE: Mirnalini's palat moment in a stunning chainmail gown.  

 

IMAGE: Simple but memorable in shades of beige. 

 

IMAGE: She does seem to have a gorgeous collection of saris. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing says party time like a black gown with a sheer hemline.

 

IMAGE: Take a cue from her on how to pair a cropped gangi with a cocktail sari. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Seriously, Can Yami Get Any Cuter?
Seriously, Can Yami Get Any Cuter?
Srishty Knows Just How To Handle The Summer Heat
Srishty Knows Just How To Handle The Summer Heat
Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...
Cute In Shorts: Ananya, Pooja, Surbhi...
10 Tips To Sleep On Time
10 Tips To Sleep On Time
Why Adil And Vanga Reddy Are At War
Why Adil And Vanga Reddy Are At War
MI need to make tactical adjustments after close win
MI need to make tactical adjustments after close win
Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal
Ruturaj, Utkarsha's Love Aaj Kal

More like this

Shweta Tripathi's Secrets Revealed!

Shweta Tripathi's Secrets Revealed!

Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

Prachi's Love For Strappy Dresses...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances