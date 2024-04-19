Pooja, Esha, Aahana's Amazing Choli Styles

It is business on the front, party at the back for these celebs, who have been finding ways to escape the summer heat in these beautifully styled cholis with deep backs.
This evergreen trend always gives you an uber glamorous moment.
IMAGE: Two different blouses, two different stories.
In the first, Pooja Hegde effortlessly spruces up her black flowing drape in an itsy-bitsy, almost backless number, lending it a party feel.
In the second, she teams the elegantly draped Benarasi silk sari
with stunning gehna
and an awe-inspiring blouse. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: The gorgeous Akansha Ranjan Kapoor spices up a simple sari with an exquisite blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Aahana demonstrates how to stay cool in a casual, work-ready sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram
IMAGE: Doesn't Esha Gupta look amazing in this knotted affair?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's velvet wonder is a masterclass how to skip the bling and yet be a traffic stopper.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram