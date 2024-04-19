News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Pooja, Esha, Aahana's Amazing Choli Styles

Pooja, Esha, Aahana's Amazing Choli Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
April 19, 2024 12:06 IST
It is business on the front, party at the back for these celebs, who have been finding ways to escape the summer heat in these beautifully styled cholis with deep backs.

This evergreen trend always gives you an uber glamorous moment. 

IMAGE: Two different blouses, two different stories.
In the first, Pooja Hegde effortlessly spruces up her black flowing drape in an itsy-bitsy, almost backless number, lending it a party feel.
In the second, she teams the elegantly draped Benarasi silk sari with stunning gehna and an awe-inspiring blouse. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The gorgeous Akansha Ranjan Kapoor spices up a simple sari with an exquisite blouse. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

  

IMAGE: Aahana demonstrates how to stay cool in a casual, work-ready sari.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't Esha Gupta look amazing in this knotted affair?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan's velvet wonder is a masterclass how to skip the bling and yet be a traffic stopper. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

