Isn't Poornima A Real Chand Ka Tukda?

Her curly locks make her unmistaken even from a distance.

A picture of elegance, Poornima Indrajith is a stunner who will waltz straight into your heart.

Mom to Prarthana and Nakshatra, this sundari penne (beautiful girl) has an enviable collection of handloom outfits.

An actor, designer and entrepreneur, she appeared in a de-glam avatar in Virus -- a hard-hitting movie about Kerala fought the Nipah virus; this was her first appearance in the movies after 17 years and the cast included her husband, Indrajith Sukumaran.

Poornima will now be seen in the Malayalam movie, Oru Kattil Oru Muri, which is scheduled to hit the screen this week.

IMAGE: Isn't she the most gorgeous woman you've seen all day?

It's a total joy seeing her fuse her modern sensibilities with her desi drapes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Poornima Indrajith/Instagram

IMAGE: She makes a case for cargo skirts and beige boots.

IMAGE: 'Brown is the winner,' she exclaims flaunting her yummy chocolate skin in an upcycled sari from her collection.

IMAGE: A sight to behold in pink, she tones down on the make-up and lets her curls shine.

IMAGE: 'Tired, hungry but happy' in ikat.

IMAGE: Time to take a lesson in colour-blocking from this style diva?

IMAGE: The vibrant turquoise is a perfect background for the pink and white flowers and Poornima turns it into a pretty summer dress.