Flawless In Red! Mahima's A Beautiful Bride

There is a reason why brides choose to wear their mother's or grandmother's wedding outfit on their special day.

Besides the nostalgia and the good vibes, it feels lovely to wrap yourself in old world charm.

That's exactly what actor Mahima Makwana did when she transformed into a glittering bride in a traditional lehenga for Times Fashion Week.

She completed the look with red lips, green nails and an exquisite choker set from Chedda Jewellers.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Make way for the coy bride who loves to wear celebratory red.

IMAGE: She looked spectacular in this mandap-worthy creation.

IMAGE: Joining her on the runway were models dressed in black, sporting pretty jewellery that will take your breath away.

IMAGE: The classic combo of pearls and gold can never go wrong.

IMAGE: Never underestimate the power of layered necklaces.

IMAGE: Mahima and Parag Chheda lead the way.