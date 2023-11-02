News
Can You Believe Karishma Is 49?

Can You Believe Karishma Is 49?

By REDIFF STYLE
November 02, 2023 10:46 IST
Next year, Karisma Kapoor will turn 50.

Those who admire her grace and elegance know she is living proof of the statement that age is just a number.

As does the actor herself.

The mom of two -- who walked the Times Fashion Week in an ethereal embellished ivory lehenga for Aari -- had a few lessons for modern brides.

Ladies, this is just how gorgeous you too can look on your wedding day. 

IMAGE: Karisma offers a stunning alternative to over-the-top lehengas in traditional colours like red and maroon.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Which bride wouldn't want the freedom to twirl and dance like Karisma? 

 

IMAGE: She floors us with her smile.

 

IMAGE: The lehenga is exquisite but it's that bewitching choli that grabs your attention. 

 

IMAGE: Is there such a thing as too much embroidery? Not when designed like this. 

 

IMAGE: When you want to be as magical as a mermaid... 

REDIFF STYLE
