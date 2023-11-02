Can You Believe Karishma Is 49?

Next year, Karisma Kapoor will turn 50.
Those who admire her grace and elegance know she is living proof of the statement that age is just a number.
As does the actor herself.
The mom of two -- who walked the Times Fashion Week in an ethereal embellished ivory lehenga for Aari -- had a few lessons for modern brides.
Ladies, this is just how gorgeous you too can look on your wedding day.
IMAGE: Karisma offers a stunning alternative to over-the-top lehenga
s in traditional colours like red and maroon.Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Which bride wouldn't want the freedom to twirl and dance like Karisma?
IMAGE: She floors us with her smile.
IMAGE: The lehenga is exquisite but it's that bewitching choli that grabs your attention.
IMAGE: Is there such a thing as too much embroidery? Not when designed like this.
IMAGE: When you want to be as magical as a mermaid...