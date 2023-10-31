Hot! Hotter! Hottest! It's Nora All The Way

Nora Fatehi is a 10 on 10 when it comes to style and she knows it!

Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's showstopper at the Times Fashion Week put in a stunning appearance once again.

She slid her svelte figure into an embellished party outfit and kept things haute on the ramp.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Look left, look right! Nora's breaking hearts everywhere in this gorgeous gown.

IMAGE: Haye! Now she blows kisses.

IMAGE: Nora knows exactly the impact she's having.

IMAGE: She lets the sheer do the talking; the embellishments demand a palat moment.

IMAGE: Hmm! That corset definitely reminds us of something we see almost every day. Can you guess?

IMAGE: A hint of side boob and a show of leg make this an oomphalicious look.

IMAGE: More-is-more when it comes to designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

IMAGE: The designer duo step on stage with their happy showstopper.