How Many Dresses Does Akanksha Puri Own?

There can't be any doubt that Akanksha Puri found a place in singer Mika Singh's heart on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti for her class-apart radiance.
That glow finds place in how she presents herself too.
The actor made her Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar'S Calendar Girls. But she became a household name with her role as Lord Ganesh's mother Goddess Parvati in Sony's Vighnaharta Ganesh.
Akanksha, who is plenty popular in the virtual world, has got a thing for trying all kinds of colours and her wadrobe intriguingly resembles a child playing with a paint box.
IMAGE: When in doubt wear red, said a fashion pundit. And Akanksha heard him.
IMHO: Cropped tank tops are a wardrobe necessity. See how useful it is under a cherry jacket.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Puri/Instagram
IMAGE: All the rich shades of brown and tan are represented here, from her legs to the top of her head. Continuous coppery-earthy palette.
If you have to choose a mud-shade costume opt for something sleek in latex like Akanksha's.
IMAGE: She (sometimes) jilts her dresses for a pyaara jumpsuit in a stormy Indian Ocean blue.
IMAGE: Love for Bob's Square Pants: An unfiltered, sun-kissed pose in a funky cartoon print mini.
IMAGE: Happy, swirly clothes can not only improve one's own mood but the mood of everyone around you.
Co-ords made for casual hangouts, running weekend errands and bringing sunshine into your life.
IMAGE: Diva vs Diva: A frame full of hothouse flowers. Can she outshine the darlings of the horticultural world?
The white sash and pearl hoops are a creative partnership for an LBD.
IMAGE: Like a living, walking bouquet of yellow gladioli in the wavy, loosely draped chiffon number.
Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com