How Many Dresses Does Akanksha Puri Own?

There can't be any doubt that Akanksha Puri found a place in singer Mika Singh's heart on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti for her class-apart radiance.

That glow finds place in how she presents herself too.

The actor made her Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar'S Calendar Girls. But she became a household name with her role as Lord Ganesh's mother Goddess Parvati in Sony's Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Akanksha, who is plenty popular in the virtual world, has got a thing for trying all kinds of colours and her wadrobe intriguingly resembles a child playing with a paint box.

IMAGE: When in doubt wear red, said a fashion pundit. And Akanksha heard him.

IMHO: Cropped tank tops are a wardrobe necessity. See how useful it is under a cherry jacket.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Akanksha Puri/Instagram

IMAGE: All the rich shades of brown and tan are represented here, from her legs to the top of her head. Continuous coppery-earthy palette.

If you have to choose a mud-shade costume opt for something sleek in latex like Akanksha's.

IMAGE: She (sometimes) jilts her dresses for a pyaara jumpsuit in a stormy Indian Ocean blue.

IMAGE: Love for Bob's Square Pants: An unfiltered, sun-kissed pose in a funky cartoon print mini.

IMAGE: Happy, swirly clothes can not only improve one's own mood but the mood of everyone around you.

Co-ords made for casual hangouts, running weekend errands and bringing sunshine into your life.

IMAGE: Diva vs Diva: A frame full of hothouse flowers. Can she outshine the darlings of the horticultural world?

The white sash and pearl hoops are a creative partnership for an LBD.

IMAGE: Like a living, walking bouquet of yellow gladioli in the wavy, loosely draped chiffon number.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com