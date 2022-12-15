Where In The World Is Vartika Singh?

If you are to believe Instagram, model Vartika Singh's life is one long, long, holiday.

Her feed is full of snap-happy travel pics -- from magical Sonmarg Valley to snow-clad Kullu, the balmy beaches of Thailand and the magnificent Golden Temple. She's always off jaunting around the world.

Can you guess which city she visited recently? The hint is in the pics below.

Scroll to the bottom of the page* to check if your answer is correct.

IMAGE: Boatspotting: The evening sky casts a warm glow, giving Vartika a wonderful view of the mighty Danube river.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vartika Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Vartika would like you to take a better look at the glowing cantilever Liberty Bridge. Once called the Ferenc József bridge, it was completed in 1896 and inaugurated in presence of Emperor Franz Joseph, for whom it was named.

IMAGE: Monument posing: Never misses an op. She is front of Fisherman's Bastion, a landmark famous for its views of this capital.

IMAGE: Taking off like a bird in one of the metropolis' French-style gardens. Incidentally this city has a park named for Jawaharlal Nehru.

*Vartika is in Budapest, folks!