Travels With Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh burst onto the acting scene at just 10. And the fashion scene at 25!

She played the younger Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. You'll remember seeing her in Love by Chance, Jaat Ki Jugni and Aahat 6on television.

She has moved to Web series now and is taking work at a brisk pace. Silence... Can You Hear it? House Arrest. Please Find Attached. Breathe. And now the Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma.

Barkha's never at a loss for style. And it's not always about high fashion and brands.

IMAGE: What should you look at? The Cairns landscape behind, the intriguing dining fare or Barkha's florals and denim swim gear.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Barkha Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: A very pretty skirt (from Boo)! We like her Melbourne flair. Barkha, are you going to eat that whole box of Lune viennoiserie?

IMAGE: '#travelwithB': Lace cropped top and high-waist cargo pants from Five Story. White platform sneakers. The Barkha-in-Australia wardrobe is a whole mood board.

IMAGE: The It Girl white concoction is matched with Zebba black and white impish shoes.

IMAGE: Barkha makes a mismatch of hues work as she drinks in the Dubai view. She has tagged the pic as 'Da Influenzaaaa Lyf'.

IMAGE: Shedding chappals and inhibitions: In Chandini Singh garb in Dubai.

IMAGE: This time the scenery is on her clothes.

Whatya like better? Her Sobo Living sunshine gathered dress? Or her pout.