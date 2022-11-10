News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Travels With Barkha Singh

Travels With Barkha Singh

By REDIFF STYLE
November 10, 2022 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Barkha Singh burst onto the acting scene at just 10. And the fashion scene at 25!

She played the younger Kareena Kapoor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge. You'll remember seeing her in Love by Chance, Jaat Ki Jugni and Aahat 6on television.

She has moved to Web series now and is taking work at a brisk pace. Silence... Can You Hear it? House Arrest. Please Find Attached. Breathe. And now the Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma.

Barkha's never at a loss for style. And it's not always about high fashion and brands.  

IMAGE: What should you look at? The Cairns landscape behind, the intriguing dining fare or Barkha's florals and denim swim gear.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Barkha Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A very pretty skirt (from Boo)! We like her Melbourne flair. Barkha, are you going to eat that whole box of Lune viennoiserie?

 

IMAGE: '#travelwithB': Lace cropped top and high-waist cargo pants from Five Story. White platform sneakers. The Barkha-in-Australia wardrobe is a whole mood board.

 

IMAGE: The It Girl white concoction is matched with Zebba black and white impish shoes. 

 

IMAGE: Barkha makes a mismatch of hues work as she drinks in the Dubai view. She has tagged the pic as 'Da Influenzaaaa Lyf'.

 

IMAGE: Shedding chappals and inhibitions: In Chandini Singh garb in Dubai.

 

IMAGE: This time the scenery is on her clothes.
Whatya like better? Her Sobo Living sunshine gathered dress? Or her pout.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Pragya's Saucy Vacay Fashion
Pragya's Saucy Vacay Fashion
Picture-Perfect Janhvi, Graceful Kriti
Picture-Perfect Janhvi, Graceful Kriti
Sweet, Simple Samyuktha
Sweet, Simple Samyuktha
Kane Williamson has no plans to quit any format
Kane Williamson has no plans to quit any format
He Threw Eggs At A King!
He Threw Eggs At A King!
Ami Bera is 5th Indian American elected to US Congress
Ami Bera is 5th Indian American elected to US Congress
Why's Samantha So Nervous?
Why's Samantha So Nervous?

More like this

Rashmika REVEALS Her Beauty Secrets

Rashmika REVEALS Her Beauty Secrets

Nithya Menen's Love For Saris

Nithya Menen's Love For Saris

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances