Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...

While comfort is key when you travel, a touch of glamour doesn't hurt anybody.

Get inspired by these celebs on how to look effortlessly stylish on a holiday. Do click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: It's just another day in the sun, but Patralekhaa is prepared with her funky white-rimmed sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani's visor cap is a fashionista's dream come true.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Hoops are handy and go with just about anything.

If you're not a fan of Alia Bhatt's golden hoops, then you can try the silver, metallic, multi-coloured, beaded, flowery -- the options are endless -- ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: A handbag as compact as the one Sonam Kapoor is carrying is a good idea; it doesn't take up too much space and can easily accommodate your wallet and phone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Always remember to pack a cute swimsuit.

You never know when it will come handy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Sneakers are the comfiest footwear one can think of when travelling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't forget to pack your denim shorts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram