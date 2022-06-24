Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...

While comfort is key when you travel, a touch of glamour doesn't hurt anybody.
Get inspired by these celebs on how to look effortlessly stylish on a holiday. Do click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: It's just another day in the sun, but Patralekhaa is prepared with her funky white-rimmed sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekaa/Instagram
IMAGE: Kiara Advani's visor cap is a fashionista's dream come true.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram
IMAGE: Hoops are handy and go with just about anything.
If you're not a fan of Alia Bhatt's golden hoops, then you can try the silver, metallic, multi-coloured, beaded, flowery -- the options are endless -- ones.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: A handbag as compact as the one Sonam Kapoor is carrying is a good idea; it doesn't take up too much space and can easily accommodate your wallet and phone.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Always remember to pack a cute swimsuit.
You never know when it will come handy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Sneakers are the comfiest footwear one can think of when travelling.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
IMAGE: Don't forget to pack your denim shorts.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram