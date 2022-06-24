News
Travel In Style Like Kiara, Priyanka, Anushka...

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 24, 2022 08:53 IST
While comfort is key when you travel, a touch of glamour doesn't hurt anybody. 

Get inspired by these celebs on how to look effortlessly stylish on a holiday. Do click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: It's just another day in the sun, but Patralekhaa is prepared with her funky white-rimmed sunglasses.
IMAGE: Kiara Advani's visor cap is a fashionista's dream come true.
IMAGE: Hoops are handy and go with just about anything.
If you're not a fan of Alia Bhatt's golden hoops, then you can try the silver, metallic, multi-coloured, beaded, flowery -- the options are endless -- ones.
IMAGE: A handbag as compact as the one Sonam Kapoor is carrying is a good idea; it doesn't take up too much space and can easily accommodate your wallet and phone.
IMAGE: Always remember to pack a cute swimsuit.
You never know when it will come handy.
IMAGE: Sneakers are the comfiest footwear one can think of when travelling.
IMAGE: Don't forget to pack your denim shorts. 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
