What Is This Bridgerton Star Doing In India?

Bridgerton, Season 1, revolved around Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's incredibly romantic story.

The beautiful actress -- Bridgerton fans know her as Miss Daphne Bridgerton (now the Duchess of Hastings) -- was reportedly in India to shoot for an OTT series.

'Cairo to Delhi to Seoul... what a beautiful ride,' the Netflix star wrote as she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram.

The Taj Mahal in Agra and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi were part of her itinerary. While in the capital, she feasted on Daulat Ki Chaat (external link) and enjoyed a rickshaw ride.

Phoebe is all smiles as she poses in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Covering her head with a blue stole, she sported a pale pink shirt and off-white pants.

Picture perfect! The actress captures the Taj for her memories.

Phoebe also visited Humanyun's Tomb; she shared picture of the complex that shows the Nila Gumbad in the background.