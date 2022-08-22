News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Is This Bridgerton Star Doing In India?

What Is This Bridgerton Star Doing In India?

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 22, 2022 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bridgerton, Season 1, revolved around Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page's incredibly romantic story.

The beautiful actress -- Bridgerton fans know her as Miss Daphne Bridgerton (now the Duchess of Hastings) -- was reportedly in India to shoot for an OTT series.

'Cairo to Delhi to Seoul... what a beautiful ride,' the Netflix star wrote as she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram.  

The Taj Mahal in Agra and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi were part of her itinerary. While in the capital, she feasted on Daulat Ki Chaat (external link) and enjoyed a rickshaw ride.  

 

Phoebe is all smiles as she poses in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra. 
Covering her head with a blue stole, she sported a pale pink shirt and off-white pants. 

 

 

Picture perfect! The actress captures the Taj for her memories. 

 

 

Phoebe also visited Humanyun's Tomb; she shared picture of the complex that shows the Nila Gumbad in the background. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
When A Supermodel Romances The Taj
When A Supermodel Romances The Taj
Bridgerton: The Sharma Sisters Are Back!
Bridgerton: The Sharma Sisters Are Back!
Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria visits Taj Mahal
Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria visits Taj Mahal
Drone Sales Increase To Rs 3.19 Bn
Drone Sales Increase To Rs 3.19 Bn
Dom's Take: Strange Case Of H C Gupta
Dom's Take: Strange Case Of H C Gupta
3 scribes booked over news about patient on handcart
3 scribes booked over news about patient on handcart
Delhi: Farmers protest amid heavy security, some held
Delhi: Farmers protest amid heavy security, some held

More like this

Bridgerton's Kate Sharma: Next desi star

Bridgerton's Kate Sharma: Next desi star

Meet Bridgerton's Indian Star

Meet Bridgerton's Indian Star

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances