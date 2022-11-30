News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Anna Ben's Alluring Travel Style

Anna Ben's Alluring Travel Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 30, 2022 16:24 IST
Picturesque towns. Splendid views. Lazy lunches. Relaxed evening strolls.

Doesn't travel fill you with joie de vivre?

And what's more important in the week (or two) before a holiday? Shopping for a vacay, of course.

Actor Anna Ben's careful pre-vacation shopping choices hold her in good stead through her travels.

Remember Anna from the stunning Kumbalangi Nights, which brought her great praise?

And her wonderful performances in Helen, Kappela and Naaradan?

IMAGE: She can be dressed up or down -- her versatile style is relatable.
It's stuff you can live in all day long.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anna Ben/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Still don't own a sweet little white dress that will let you splash around on the beach?
What are you waiting for?

 

IMAGE: The cutsie bucket hat makes the look.

 

IMAGE: Her curly hair gussies up any outfit.

 

IMAGE: The curls do well in braids too.
Anna's little girl aura is ideal for a lazy Bali day.

 

 

IMAGE: Classy and lovely at the same time. Both Anna and the view.
She's at Kelingking beach, Nusa Penida Island, Indonesia.

 

IMAGE: Who are you looking at Anna?

 

REDIFF STYLE
