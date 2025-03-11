When Wamiqa, Keerthy Want To Make A Bold Statement...

Fashion is about self-expression but, nowadays, it also about being upfront.

Accessories are taking a maximalist route with conversation-starter jewellery becoming increasingly popular.

Here's how you can use them to make a style statement.

IMAGE: Want to add a splash of fun to a white outfit? Just take a cue from Kanika Kapoor and wear a pair of zany lip-shaped earrings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika G Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur is wearing Vivienne Westwood's iconic orb jewellery set. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor is absolutely rocking Masaba Gupta's People Pleaser neckpiece, complemented by the playful Into The Blue ear pieces. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar is ramping up the drama with her layered jewellery but it's the adorable parrot couple that truly takes the cake. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Tinaa Datta is all about the wordplay with her 'caged birds' drop earrings; talk about the perfect bling for our philosophical cuties out there. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tinaa Dattaa/Instagram

IMAGE: Wamiqa Gabbi takes her futuristic vibe to the next level with multiple finger rings that are all kinds of funky fun. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra's jewels are like a mystical treasure trove featuring the sun, moon and some cheeky fishes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Manamagal, meaning bride in Tamil. Now that’s a dream wedding accessory. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram IMAGE: Keerthy Suresh earrings spell. Now that’s a dream wedding accessory.

