At Keerthy's Beautiful Mehendi Ceremony

More than a month after their Goa wedding, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil share pictures from their beautiful mehendi ceremony.
Keerthy's earring reads 'Manamagal', which means 'Bride' in Tamil.
Keerthy wears an embellished lehenga from the designer label, Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.
Antony complements her in his white and blue Papa Don't Preach kurta pajama.
Enjoying the natural spotlight.
The actress calls herself 'Tamiz Ponnu' meaning Tamil girl and writes, 'Tamizh Marudani meets Bollywood Kitsch!'
Keerthy wed a few days before her Bollywood debut, Baby John.
Saying hello!
Sharing the first dance.
Giving a shoutout to the bride and and groom's teams.
Keerthy's sister sister Revathy Suresh dances with her husband Nithin Nairr.
Keerthy's mother -- yesteryear actress Menaka Suresh -- applies mehendi to the bride.
Here's how it turned out.
Meet the special guest, Nyke.
That's one happy bride!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com