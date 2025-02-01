At Keerthy's Beautiful Mehendi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram and Antony Thattil/Instagram

More than a month after their Goa wedding, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil share pictures from their beautiful mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy's earring reads 'Manamagal', which means 'Bride' in Tamil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy wears an embellished lehenga from the designer label, Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Antony complements her in his white and blue Papa Don't Preach kurta pajama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Enjoying the natural spotlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

The actress calls herself 'Tamiz Ponnu' meaning Tamil girl and writes, 'Tamizh Marudani meets Bollywood Kitsch!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy wed a few days before her Bollywood debut, Baby John.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Saying hello!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Sharing the first dance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Giving a shoutout to the bride and and groom's teams.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy's sister sister Revathy Suresh dances with her husband Nithin Nairr.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Keerthy's mother -- yesteryear actress Menaka Suresh -- applies mehendi to the bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Here's how it turned out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

Meet the special guest, Nyke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil/Instagram

That's one happy bride!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com