When The Record-Breaking Smriti Mandhana Gets...

January 28, 2025 15:46 IST

Smriti Mandhana is ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. The 28 year old absolutely crushed it in 2024, scoring a jaw-dropping 747 runs in just 13 innings.

In the process, this dynamo hit not one, not two but four centuries last year. That's a record-breaking feat in women's cricket. She found the boundary more than a hundred times, smashing 95 fours and six sixes.

When she's not busy smashing records, Smriti brings her slay game to the style field.

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana rocks the orange sweatshirt and cap as she chills off the field. All photographs: Kind courtesy Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: She gets artsy with pottery, looking super chic in her white coordinates layered over a pastel blue top.

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Oh-em-gee, have you seen her in that golden desi outfit? She dazzles with emerald and diamond bling that would make anyone swoon.

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: For those sneakerheads out there, Smriti's got you covered.

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: With a sleek black blazer and barely-there makeup, she proves that less can always be more.

 

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: She's all about fab pink winterwear and embracing the chill while looking super cute.

 

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: She can make a simple white vest and jeans look phenomenal.

Smriti Mandhana

