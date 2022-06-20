News
Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?

Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: June 20, 2022 10:24 IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are proof that one must never under-estimate the power of a black gown.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Sara and Janhvi turned heads at the Pinkvilla Awards in Mumbai on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi sizzled in the Kennedy dress, which featured sharp cutouts on the waist.

The look was a bold, modern, take on old Hollywood glamour.

Janhvi accessorised the look with a diamond necklace with an emerald pendant.

Sara's David Koma dress, from the designer's spring/summer 2022 collection, was too hot to handle.

With a tulle insert, the crystal midi dress had a high slit that rode up to Sara's thigh.

Wearing zero accessories, she completed the look with minimal make up.

Who wore the black cutout gown better?

Did you like Janhvi's polished look or Sara's sexy number?

Take the poll and let us know.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
