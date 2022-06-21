News
Stunningly Stylish Anchal!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 21, 2022 16:48 IST
Former model Anchal Kumar has an enviable wardrobe and a killer bod that's always dressed to perfection. 

A style queen in her own right, she manages to pull off every look with grace.

From maxi dresses to breezy kaftans, here's a glimpse of Anchal's best outfits. Click on the images for a better look. 

IMAGE: Anchal is a rockstar when it comes to stand-out clothing. 
Here she is, delivering an extra serving of oomph in this off-shoulder printed dress.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Anchal Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She sizzles in a pleated metallic kaftan.

 

IMAGE: Her Instagram timeline reveals her love for floral prints. 
Anchal provides endless style inspiration in this flowery beige dress.

 

IMAGE: The former model looks ready for a tropical holiday in this maxi. 

 

IMAGE: Don't miss the floral bag, which she teams to perfection with her blue dress. 
It's cute that she's got her name on it.

 

IMAGE: Anchal makes sure her hoops feature flowers as well. 

 

IMAGE: Anchal teams her blue maxi with silver keds.
Hubby Anupam Mittal, who's one of judges on Shark Tank India, joins in.

 

 
X

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
