Stunningly Stylish Anchal!

Former model Anchal Kumar has an enviable wardrobe and a killer bod that's always dressed to perfection.
A style queen in her own right, she manages to pull off every look with grace.
From maxi dresses to breezy kaftans, here's a glimpse of Anchal's best outfits. Click on the images for a better look.
IMAGE: Anchal is a rockstar when it comes to stand-out clothing.
Here she is, delivering an extra serving of oomph in this off-shoulder printed dress.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Anchal Kumar/Instagram
IMAGE: She sizzles in a pleated metallic kaftan.
IMAGE: Her Instagram timeline reveals her love for floral prints.
Anchal provides endless style inspiration in this flowery beige dress.
IMAGE: The former model looks ready for a tropical holiday in this maxi.
IMAGE: Don't miss the floral bag, which she teams to perfection with her blue dress.
It's cute that she's got her name on it.
IMAGE: Anchal makes sure her hoops feature flowers as well.
IMAGE: Anchal teams her blue maxi with silver keds.
Hubby Anupam Mittal, who's one of judges on Shark Tank India, joins in.