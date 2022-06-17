News
Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina

Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 17, 2022 10:40 IST
This week's best-dressed celeb styles was about turning simple outfits into red carpet-worthy looks.

For a better look at the week's style aces, do click on the images.

IMAGE: Vidya Balan packed a punch in a bottle green and white sari, paired with a matching blouse.
Vidya accessorised the statement sari with gold earrings and green nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannuand sister Shagun Pannu chose eye-catching outfits during their trip to Monaco.
While Taapsee looked chic in a denim shirt, teamed with a flowing peach skirt, Shagun opted for a green checkered ensemble.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Parmar gave off girl-next-door vibes in a polka-dotted red dress, complete with bold lips and gold chain.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty painted a pretty picture in a white kurta-pajama.
Rhea styled the look with a yellow flower and minimal make up.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor looked pleased as Punch in a two-tone dress.
Lolo wore her hair loose and dressed up the outfit with white sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hina Khan commanded attention in a printed cropped top and a pleated skirt styled like a dhoti.
The interesting separates were teamed with turquoise earrings and beige heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
