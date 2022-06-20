Sriya Goes Bold In Red

Actor Sriya Reddy's style is part sexy, part edgy.
Flip through the images to discover how Sriya makes a statement in suits and femme fatale-esque dresses.
IMAGE: Take a cue from Sriya on how to mix feminine with edge.
She paired her yellow pants with a black halter-neck top and a blazer with tassels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriya Redddy/Instagram
IMAGE: A simple yellow dress enhanced by fancy heels.
IMAGE: The red frilled shirt with black trousers were high-fashion goals.
IMAGE: A pair of regular denim pants can moonlight as statement trousers when worn with a belt with attached tassels.
IMAGE: Sriya's bold monochromatic look.
She made the accessory the star by teaming the outfit with a gold choker.
IMAGE: She dressed up the sneakers by mix-and-matching it with a flirty dress.
IMAGE: An all-red look is never a bad idea.