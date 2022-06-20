News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sriya Goes Bold In Red

Sriya Goes Bold In Red

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 20, 2022 09:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Actor Sriya Reddy's style is part sexy, part edgy.

Flip through the images to discover how Sriya makes a statement in suits and femme fatale-esque dresses.

IMAGE: Take a cue from Sriya on how to mix feminine with edge.
She paired her yellow pants with a black halter-neck top and a blazer with tassels.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sriya Redddy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A simple yellow dress enhanced by fancy heels.

 

IMAGE: The red frilled shirt with black trousers were high-fashion goals.

 

IMAGE: A pair of regular denim pants can moonlight as statement trousers when worn with a belt with attached tassels.

 

IMAGE: Sriya's bold monochromatic look.
She made the accessory the star by teaming the outfit with a gold choker.

 

IMAGE: She dressed up the sneakers by mix-and-matching it with a flirty dress.

 

IMAGE: An all-red look is never a bad idea.

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style
Sanya Malhotra's Fabulous Vacay Style
Mouni's Exciting Cool-Girl Style!
Mouni's Exciting Cool-Girl Style!
Nia's BLISTERING HOT Denim Looks!
Nia's BLISTERING HOT Denim Looks!
Your Home Loan Queries Answered
Your Home Loan Queries Answered
Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam
Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam
F1 PIX: Verstappen holds off Sainz to win in Canada
F1 PIX: Verstappen holds off Sainz to win in Canada
SEE: After The Kabul Gurdwara Attack
SEE: After The Kabul Gurdwara Attack

More like this

Kanika Mann's FUN Style

Kanika Mann's FUN Style

Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina

Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances