Khatron Ke Khiladi's Chetna Pande Turns Heads

Chetna Pande has taken her signature bombshell fashion to South Africa.

The television actress posted images from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Season 12, where she showed off her fun sense of style.

Click on the images to get a glimpse of Chetna's fashion moments...

IMAGE: Chetna looks incredible in red.

Demonstrating how to let the outfit be the highlight of the day, she compliments it with minimal make up and accessories.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Chetna Pande/Instagram

IMAGE: Chetna shows off her enviable abs in these metallic blue separates.

IMAGE: Mixing beachwear with prints with such ease.

IMAGE: Chetna will definitely give style competition to Rubina Dilaik

IMAGE: She knows how to inject her personal style into her outfits.

She expertly mixes the prints on her dress with the floral embroidery on the shoes.

IMAGE: Her playful attitude to dressing is a total joy.

IMAGE: Chetna looks pretty in a floral tiered backless dress.

Her relaxed style never fails to impress.