News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Just Wow, Anasuya Sengupta, Just Wow!

Just Wow, Anasuya Sengupta, Just Wow!

By REDIFF STYLE
May 30, 2024 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

She is a beautiful woman who has created history.

When Anasuya Gupta accepted the Best Actress Award in the Un Certain Regard category at the recently concluded 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she walked where no Indian actor had before; she is the first Indian actor to be honoured in this category.

She plays Renuka in The Shamless, a sex worker who escapes from her brothel after killing a cop and ends up falling in love – a nuanced, unforgettable performance, say reviewers.

Anasuya’s fierce individuality shows in the outfits she chooses to wear as well.

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: At one her appearances at Cannes, Anasuya chose to wear a grey, white and gold shirt dress accessorised with quirky gold jewellery.
Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: Dragonflies, flowers and a gentle blue take her back to her childhood days.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: Offbeat jewellery is certainly a favourite with the multitalented Anasuya, who is a production designer as well.
‘How many wedding photos is too many wedding photos?’ she captions this one.
There can never be too many, Anasuya, especially when you look as stunning as this.
We absolutely love her smile, her suit and her jewellery.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

 

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: When you want your co-ords to be different too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: Chillin’ at her home in Goa in comfy flared pants and a simple tee…
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: A black one-shouldered bikini is perfect to soak in the sun and show off those tattoos.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

 

Anasuya Sengupta

IMAGE: 'Breezing into Cannes' with minty sweet freshness.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

Amul loved it so much that they came up with this :)

Anasuya Sengupta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amul Coop/X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?
Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?
Fierce, Fabulous Krishna
Fierce, Fabulous Krishna
The Style That Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana Want You To Try
The Style That Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana Want You To Try
Cong workers wanted Priyanka to fight Modi in Varanasi
Cong workers wanted Priyanka to fight Modi in Varanasi
'Pakistan does not have no first use of nukes policy'
'Pakistan does not have no first use of nukes policy'
Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?
Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

More like this

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances