Just Wow, Anasuya Sengupta, Just Wow!

She is a beautiful woman who has created history.

When Anasuya Gupta accepted the Best Actress Award in the Un Certain Regard category at the recently concluded 2024 Cannes Film Festival, she walked where no Indian actor had before; she is the first Indian actor to be honoured in this category.

She plays Renuka in The Shamless, a sex worker who escapes from her brothel after killing a cop and ends up falling in love – a nuanced, unforgettable performance, say reviewers.

Anasuya’s fierce individuality shows in the outfits she chooses to wear as well.

IMAGE: At one her appearances at Cannes, Anasuya chose to wear a grey, white and gold shirt dress accessorised with quirky gold jewellery.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

IMAGE: Dragonflies, flowers and a gentle blue take her back to her childhood days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Offbeat jewellery is certainly a favourite with the multitalented Anasuya, who is a production designer as well.

‘How many wedding photos is too many wedding photos?’ she captions this one.

There can never be too many, Anasuya, especially when you look as stunning as this.

We absolutely love her smile, her suit and her jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

IMAGE: When you want your co-ords to be different too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Chillin’ at her home in Goa in comfy flared pants and a simple tee…

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

IMAGE: A black one-shouldered bikini is perfect to soak in the sun and show off those tattoos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Breezing into Cannes' with minty sweet freshness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anasuya Sengupta/Instagram

Amul loved it so much that they came up with this :)