Raashi Khanna's Killer Looks!

When it comes to fashion, Raashii Khanna offers fans tons to talk about.

Bold cholis. Pastel saris. Checked skirts. Lace dresses. Cutout maxis. Is there anything that this actor can't pull off?

She's got 'killer looks' and is no stranger to stealing hearts.

Her style checks all major boxes -- glamorous, bold, vibrant and on-trend.

IMAGE: The Yodha actor chooses to surrender 'to the art of fashion, one look at a time'.

Trust her to restore our faith in royal blue in a sizzling choli and matching eyes.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: From the out-there to the traditional, Raashii likes to have a wide sartorial choice.

IMAGE: Checked skirts will always be cool.

IMAGE: Raashii steals the show in ivory and gold.

IMAGE: After diamonds, lace is a woman's BFF, right?

IMAGE: The actor has never really bowed to trends.

She dresses up the simple cotton sari with a zari blouse that adds an extra bit of sparkle and goes well with the pallu.

IMAGE: She flaunts her trim pins in a sexy-yet-understated casual look.

IMAGE: The subtle skin show with cleverly placed cutouts takes this dress from simple to fabulous.

IMAGE: It could be that sari or that halter-neck blouse or that glittering diamond set but Raashii makes a case for high-shine dressing.

IMAGE: Another one of her dhinchak moments.

IMAGE: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the prettiest of them all? Raashii channels her sexy self in powder blue.