Dainty, Delicate Shruti's A Fan Of....

By REDIFF STYLE
May 17, 2024 12:38 IST
Shruti Prakash apni khud ki favourite hain. 

The actor, who makes her Bollywood debut with Haunted 2, has a girlish charm that's hard to miss. 

She gives off fairytale vibes in dresses. 

She's a fan of all kinds of jackets. 

While there are times when she is dainty and delicate, she can transform into a bold diva in the blink of an eye.

IMAGE: Her face glows as beautifully as her satin dress. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Prakash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her minimal make-up gives the windcheater the attention it deserves.  

 

IMAGE: She'll got the perfect outfit for a day in paradise.  

 

IMAGE: That's how soothing a simple cotton sari can be. 

 

IMAGE: White sweater and beige knit tracks... where did Shruti decide to wear that?

 

IMAGE: Her black party dress is a must-have in any fashionista's wardrobe. 

 

IMAGE: Her matchy-matchy separates will bring joy to any denim enthusiast. 

