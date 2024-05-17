Dainty, Delicate Shruti's A Fan Of....

Shruti Prakash apni khud ki favourite hain.

The actor, who makes her Bollywood debut with Haunted 2, has a girlish charm that's hard to miss.

She gives off fairytale vibes in dresses.

She's a fan of all kinds of jackets.

While there are times when she is dainty and delicate, she can transform into a bold diva in the blink of an eye.

IMAGE: Her face glows as beautifully as her satin dress.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: Her minimal make-up gives the windcheater the attention it deserves.

IMAGE: She'll got the perfect outfit for a day in paradise.

IMAGE: That's how soothing a simple cotton sari can be.

IMAGE: White sweater and beige knit tracks... where did Shruti decide to wear that?

IMAGE: Her black party dress is a must-have in any fashionista's wardrobe.

IMAGE: Her matchy-matchy separates will bring joy to any denim enthusiast.