Dainty, Delicate Shruti's A Fan Of....

Shruti Prakash apni khud ki favourite hain.
The actor, who makes her Bollywood debut with Haunted 2, has a girlish charm that's hard to miss.
She gives off fairytale vibes in dresses.
She's a fan of all kinds of jackets.
While there are times when she is dainty and delicate, she can transform into a bold diva in the blink of an eye.
IMAGE: Her face glows as beautifully as her satin dress.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shruti Prakash/Instagram
IMAGE: Her minimal make-up gives the windcheater the attention it deserves.
IMAGE: She'll got the perfect outfit for a day in paradise.
IMAGE: That's how soothing a simple cotton sari can be.
IMAGE: White sweater and beige knit tracks... where did Shruti decide to wear that?
IMAGE: Her black party dress is a must-have in any fashionista's wardrobe.
IMAGE: Her matchy-matchy separates will bring joy to any denim enthusiast.