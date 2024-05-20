What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

Banita Sandhu had a few fleeting moments as Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton's Season 3.
And these passing shots were all this dusky beauty needed to make her presence felt in the Netflix historical romance series.
Raised in Wales, England, the actor has also been part of October andSardar Udham.
Born to first-generation British Indian parents, she has completed her degree in English literature from King's College in London.
Preppy, punk, daring, edgy, sensual... her dress sense leans towards street-style and is quite attention-grabbing. In her holiday outfits, she could easily be cast in a Student of the Year sequel.