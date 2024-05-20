News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

What Are Bridgerton's Banita and Sara Tendulkar Upto?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 20, 2024 10:56 IST
Banita Sandhu had a few fleeting moments as Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton's Season 3.

And these passing shots were all this dusky beauty needed to make her presence felt in the Netflix historical romance series. 

Raised in Wales, England, the actor has also been part of October andSardar Udham.

Born to first-generation British Indian parents, she has completed her degree in English literature from King's College in London. 

Preppy, punk, daring, edgy, sensual... her dress sense leans towards street-style and is quite attention-grabbing. In her holiday outfits, she could easily be cast in a Student of the Year sequel. 

IMAGE: Banita will drive away your weekend blues in her pinafore style outfit. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you decide to lounge around in black... The book in front of her says it all. 

 

IMAGE: She lets a bow complement her girly, backless number. 

 

IMAGE: Banita and close pal Sara Tendulkar are all ready to partaay!

 

IMAGE: Pleased as Punch in peach! 

 

IMAGE: She stays on trend in a denim and ganji combo.

 

IMAGE: The actor charms in a lavender sari with a backless choli and brown lips. 

 

IMAGE: Banita lounging on the beach in an itsy-bitsy bikini is just what summers are made of. 

 

