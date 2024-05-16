Why So Enchanting, Paoli?

Paoli Dam has been nailing 'heatwave glam' like a pro.
Each Insta pic she posts is a memorable lesson in fashion.
The Great Indian Murder actor looks lovely in cotton saris, sweet in salwar suits and is a picture of grace in western separates.
Her incredible dress sense has bagged her IWMBuzz's title of Bengal's Most Stylish Glam Star in 2024.
IMAGE: Paoli turns her blazer into a blouse and gives us a masterclass in fusion dressing.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Paoli Dam/Instagram
IMAGE: She makes a case for florals and sequins in head-to-toe black.
IMAGE: The dusky beauty shines in gold, tapping into the metallic trend.
IMAGE: With minimal make-up, she lets her striking red dress do the talking.
IMAGE: The actor steals the show in a pink checked sari that shouldn't be reserved for just festive occasions.
IMAGE: If you need serious inspiration on how to give desi outfits a modern update, look no further than Paoli.
IMAGE: Paoli loves innovating with her sari blouses; this time, she uses a ganji.
IMAGE: On vacays, she prefers the casual, chilled out route.