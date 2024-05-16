News
Why So Enchanting, Paoli?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 16, 2024 08:40 IST
Paoli Dam has been nailing 'heatwave glam' like a pro.

Each Insta pic she posts is a memorable lesson in fashion. 

The Great Indian Murder actor looks lovely in cotton saris, sweet in salwar suits and is a picture of grace in western separates. 

Her incredible dress sense has bagged her IWMBuzz's title of Bengal's Most Stylish Glam Star in 2024.

IMAGE: Paoli turns her blazer into a blouse and gives us a masterclass in fusion dressing. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Paoli Dam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She makes a case for florals and sequins in head-to-toe black. 

 

IMAGE: The dusky beauty shines in gold, tapping into the metallic trend.  

 

IMAGE: With minimal make-up, she lets her striking red dress do the talking. 

 

IMAGE: The actor steals the show in a pink checked sari that shouldn't be reserved for just festive occasions. 

 

IMAGE: If you need serious inspiration on how to give desi outfits a modern update, look no further than Paoli. 

 

IMAGE: Paoli loves innovating with her sari blouses; this time, she uses a ganji.

 

IMAGE: On vacays, she prefers the casual, chilled out route. 

