Can You Resist Anaswara's Charm?

When it comes to what she chooses to wear, Malayalee From India's Anaswara Rajan will choose simplicity over anything else.

But there will always be a hint of glamour as well, be it through midriff-baring tops or on-trend printed skirts.

Black and white are colours she cannot resist and flowers, she says, are her 'favourite accessory'.

IMAGE: A sun-kissed pic never goes out of style nor does the charm of a white ganji.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anaswara Rajan/Instagram

IMAGE: Anaswara's traditional white Kerala kasavu gets a modern twist with bright pink flowers.

IMAGE: She's casually sexy in ablicious separates.

IMAGE: The actor channels her laidback self in a red top-denim combo as she welcomes you to her hometown, Karivellur, in Kannur, Kerala.

IMAGE: When it comes to high-octane party-dressing, Anaswara chooses purple.

IMAGE: She's got no qualms repeating the black cropped top which she pairs, this time, with a lovely cotton skirt that you'll definitely want in your wardrobe.

IMAGE: You can always trust her to show off the power of a cotton sari.