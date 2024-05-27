News
When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: May 27, 2024 09:45 IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Niyati Fatnani is a fan of subdued hues. 

The Rajkot-based actor's style game is strikingly feminine and she's got an alluring dress sense that reflects her lively personality. 

A professional kathak dancer, she has starred in D4 -Get Up And Dance, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Nazar and Channa Mereya

IMAGE: Lilac is the new pink and Niyati flaunts her love for the colour in a cutout number. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatnani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She gives you enough reason to make chocolate brown your go-to shade.
To add the celebration, she adds purple lips, tassels, embroidered side panels and interestingly crafted jhumkis. 

  

IMAGE: Niyati demonstrates how to stay stylish and cool in a dress with a laced-up back. 

 

IMAGE: Saris are her 'love language' and she paints an elegant picture in this ivory drape. 

 

IMAGE: She glows in florals. And when you scroll downward...

 

IMAGE: Ta-da! Here's Niyati rocking Barbiecore in the fuchsia ghagra-choli combo.  

  

IMAGE: She'll knock your socks off in this pair of shorts pants and a red ganji

 

