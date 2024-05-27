When Niyati Charms Your Socks Off!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Niyati Fatnani is a fan of subdued hues.

The Rajkot-based actor's style game is strikingly feminine and she's got an alluring dress sense that reflects her lively personality.

A professional kathak dancer, she has starred in D4 -- Get Up And Dance, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Nazar and Channa Mereya.

IMAGE: Lilac is the new pink and Niyati flaunts her love for the colour in a cutout number.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Niyati Fatnani/Instagram

IMAGE: She gives you enough reason to make chocolate brown your go-to shade.

To add the celebration, she adds purple lips, tassels, embroidered side panels and interestingly crafted jhumkis.

IMAGE: Niyati demonstrates how to stay stylish and cool in a dress with a laced-up back.

IMAGE: Saris are her 'love language' and she paints an elegant picture in this ivory drape.

IMAGE: She glows in florals. And when you scroll downward...

IMAGE: Ta-da! Here's Niyati rocking Barbiecore in the fuchsia ghagra-choli combo.

IMAGE: She'll knock your socks off in this pair of shorts pants and a red ganji.