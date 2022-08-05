Urmila Dazzles, Ananya Glows

It was a week of high fashion with Urmila Matondkar and Katrina Kaif taking fans down memory lane.

Both channeled looks from the 90s. While the Rangeela actress went all out in an attractive gown, Katrina embraced the classic black and white combo.

Ananya Panday and Sophie Choudry sizzled in mini dresses and Mrunal Thakur captivated in Indian wear.

Soha Ali Khan chose comfort in a charming floral pink kaftan set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House Of Fett/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar unleashes her glamorous side in a metallic blue draped gown from the House of Fett.

She teamed the pleated ensemble with a metal belt and a chunky gold link necklace held steady by an emerald pendant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday wows in a flattering yellow bodycon dress.

She adds cool-girl aesthetics with matching heels, gold earrings and soft curls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katina Kaif slips into a striking black and white wrap-around dress featuring a high-slit and oversized barrel cuffs.

Showing off her toned legs, she rounds off the silhouette with metallic brown heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaayu/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur turns heads with her simple desi style.

The actress' porcelain and sage applique kurta set is perfect for the upcoming festive season.

She styles it with a metallic choker and matching earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry turns up the heat in Paris in a white short dress.

Smiling sweetly for the camera, she sports white sneakers with red soles, a cute Chanel handbag and sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan sets serious style goals in a floral pink resort wear kaftan.

Completing the look with gold flats, she ties her hair in a half up-do.