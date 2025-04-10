When Mahvash Clicks A Selfie...

Her cheery pix have garnered Mahvash, the radio jockey-cum-actor-cum-film producer, a bright spot in the world of social media.

With the buzz indicating she is dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, everyone wants to know more about this chirpy beauty.

Her fashion sensibility -- dynamic, bold, playful -- reflects her personality.

Her signature look often features vibrant colours, intricate textiles and a touch of hippie. Take a look.

IMAGE: Twirling in a white printed kurta in her signature boho avatar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mahvash/Instagram

IMAGE: Is Mahvash dedicating all those hearts to a certain YC?

IMAGE: The bracelet and kohl-lined eyes are perfect accessories to her white shirt as Mahvash clicks a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

IMAGE: She's very demure, very mindful in her Kashmiri kashidakari embroidered suit.

IMAGE: Mahvash unleashes her bossy side in this serious androgynous style avatar.

IMAGE: She plays up her radical red dress with a blue rose -- fire meets ice for this spunky beauty.

IMAGE: Posing in timeless classics -- a white top, red pout and gold necklace.

IMAGE: Maybe she is ready to spill the beans!

IMAGE: Oversized clothing is so in for this season-- those cute daisies on her see-through top deserve special brownie points.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES