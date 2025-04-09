How Bhumika Steals The Fashion Spotlight

Bhumika Gurung Malhotra initially rose to fame as Nimki Kumari in Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhayak.

Now, she's all set to entertain her fans on the silver screen in the upcoming Hindi mythological thriller, The Secret of Devkaali, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar.

When it comes to fashion, Bhumika knows how to steal the spotlight with effortless ease.

IMAGE: Her smoky eye makeup beautifully complements her vibrant pink sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumika Gurung Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Want a fresh look for the summer? Here's inspiration.

IMAGE: Her peachy makeup balances out her edgy avatar.

IMAGE: She marries a modern neutral colour palette with desi aesthetics to create a powerful visual.

IMAGE: A chic septum nose ring can change the dynamics of any outfit.

IMAGE: A statement piece -- in this case, her beautifully embroidered blouse -- can add chaar chand to any outfit.

IMAGE: She dazzles in lush green coords and oversized jhumkas.

IMAGE: Her glamorous side truly shines in this bling-y structured outfit.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES