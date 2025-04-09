HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Bhumika Steals The Fashion Spotlight

April 09, 2025 10:52 IST

Bhumika Gurung Malhotra initially rose to fame as Nimki Kumari in Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhayak.

Now, she's all set to entertain her fans on the silver screen in the upcoming Hindi mythological thriller, The Secret of Devkaali, alongside Mahesh Manjrekar.

When it comes to fashion, Bhumika knows how to steal the spotlight with effortless ease.

IMAGE: Her smoky eye makeup beautifully complements her vibrant pink sari. All photographs: Kind courtesy Bhumika Gurung Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Want a fresh look for the summer? Here's inspiration.

 

IMAGE: Her peachy makeup balances out her edgy avatar.

 

IMAGE: She marries a modern neutral colour palette with desi aesthetics to create a powerful visual.

 

IMAGE: A chic septum nose ring can change the dynamics of any outfit.

 

IMAGE: A statement piece -- in this case, her beautifully embroidered blouse -- can add chaar chand to any outfit.

 

IMAGE: She dazzles in lush green coords and oversized jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: Her glamorous side truly shines in this bling-y structured outfit.

