HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?

Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 07, 2025 10:42 IST

x

Regena Cassandrra loves her shoes. From stilettos to sneakers, you'll find everything in her collection.

As for her outfits, she knows how to turn heads while keeping it casual.

On the professional front, the actor is looking forward to the release of Jaat, where her co-stars are Deol, Randeep Hooda and Saiyami Kher.

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: Adorned with diamond jewellery and roses delicately tucked into her hair, Regena looks lovely in vintage. All photographs: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: Abstract print blazer and pants combo paired with Louboutin's signature red soles are exactly the kind of designer drama everyone needs.

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: She wears pin-striped pants with a classic white ganji and oversized jacket, then casually adds Balenciaga accessories.

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: That's how you flip the traditional script.

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: Regena's ivory satin gown with lace details and a neat updo is suitable for cocktail soirees.

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: Those fab curls go well with her checked multi-coloured suit.

 

Regena Cassandrra

IMAGE: Regena radiates 'black cat energy' with a white corset top, black cargo pants and moody sneakers.

Regena Cassandrra

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Rakul, Janhvi Play With Colours...
When Rakul, Janhvi Play With Colours...
Zaara, Anushka Are Ready To Scorch This Summer
Zaara, Anushka Are Ready To Scorch This Summer
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Tara, Bhumi, Shamita's Edgy Take On...
Tejasswi, Pashmina Paint The Town Red
Tejasswi, Pashmina Paint The Town Red
Everyday Glam: Vandana Sharma's Style Tips
Everyday Glam: Vandana Sharma's Style Tips

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Reasons To Visit Rameswaram

webstory image 2

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

webstory image 3

Go To Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka! 6 Must-See Landmarks

VIDEOS

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple3:02

270 Hindus from Pakistan visit Dwarkadhish Temple

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic visit1:30

PM Modi departs from Sri Lanka concluding his diplomatic...

Friends and family gather to honor Manoj Kumar at prayer meet5:59

Friends and family gather to honor Manoj Kumar at prayer...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD