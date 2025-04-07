Doesn't Regena Cassandrra Look Fab?

Regena Cassandrra loves her shoes. From stilettos to sneakers, you'll find everything in her collection.

As for her outfits, she knows how to turn heads while keeping it casual.

On the professional front, the actor is looking forward to the release of Jaat, where her co-stars are Deol, Randeep Hooda and Saiyami Kher.

IMAGE: Adorned with diamond jewellery and roses delicately tucked into her hair, Regena looks lovely in vintage. All photographs: Kind courtesy Regena Cassandrra/Instagram

IMAGE: Abstract print blazer and pants combo paired with Louboutin's signature red soles are exactly the kind of designer drama everyone needs.

IMAGE: She wears pin-striped pants with a classic white ganji and oversized jacket, then casually adds Balenciaga accessories.

IMAGE: That's how you flip the traditional script.

IMAGE: Regena's ivory satin gown with lace details and a neat updo is suitable for cocktail soirees.

IMAGE: Those fab curls go well with her checked multi-coloured suit.

IMAGE: Regena radiates 'black cat energy' with a white corset top, black cargo pants and moody sneakers.

