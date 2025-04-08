HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raai Laxmi, Wamiqa, Keethy's Summer Passion...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read
April 08, 2025 12:59 IST

Forget your worries and embrace the sunshine of the Indian summers! 

When the rays are blazing and adventure is calling, there's only one accessory you need: a fabulous sun hat.

It's not just about protection; it's about adding a dash of style and a sprinkle of fun to your look.

So, whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring a new city or simply enjoying a picnic, let your sun hat be your ultimate sidekick. 

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: That's Keerthy Suresh funky look in a Fedora with cute coconut tree prints. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

 

Kritika Kamra

IMAGE: Or you could consider Kritika Kamra's massive sun hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

 

Wamiqa Gabbi

IMAGE: While chasing vacay goals and shaded moments, Wamiqa Gabbi and her sun hat are inseparable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan is protecting her glow, one stylish sun hat at a time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

 

Raai Laxmi

IMAGE: Sun's out, hat's on…Raai Laxmi is living her best beach life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

 

Anushka Sen

IMAGE: Anushka Sen is feeling the sunshine but staying cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

 

Lisa Haydon

IMAGE: Lisa Haydon likes her conical Chinese farmer hat.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

 

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra serves sun protection with a side of chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

SHRISTI SAHOO
