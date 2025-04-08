Raai Laxmi, Wamiqa, Keethy's Summer Passion...

Forget your worries and embrace the sunshine of the Indian summers!
When the rays are blazing and adventure is calling, there's only one accessory you need: a fabulous sun hat.
It's not just about protection; it's about adding a dash of style and a sprinkle of fun to your look.
So, whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring a new city or simply enjoying a picnic, let your sun hat be your ultimate sidekick.
IMAGE: That's Keerthy Suresh funky look in a Fedora with cute coconut tree prints. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram
IMAGE: Or you could consider Kritika Kamra's massive sun hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram
IMAGE: While chasing vacay goals and shaded moments, Wamiqa Gabbi and her sun hat are inseparable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram
IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan is protecting her glow, one stylish sun hat at a time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram
IMAGE: Sun's out, hat's on…Raai Laxmi is living her best beach life. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Sen is feeling the sunshine but staying cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Lisa Haydon likes her conical Chinese farmer hat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram
IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra serves sun protection with a side of chic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
