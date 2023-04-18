When Madhuri Dixit Tempted Tim Cook With Vada Pav

The love affair between Mumbai and Vada Pav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warren Noronha/Wikimedia Commons

Hungry kya?

Well, if you are in Mumbai, there's only one thing that will come to mind. A nice hot vada pav!

And that's exactly what Tim Cook tucked in as he sat with Madhuri Dixit on his visit to the megapolis. After all, even the late Anthony Bourdain thought it was India's best dish.

Why does this manic city love vada pav so much?

Well, it's the go-to dish for fast-paced Mumbaikars because it's...

Cheap.

Tasty.

Non-messy.

And you can eat it while you're...

Walking.

Travelling.

Or just sitting.

It begins with potatoes, lovingly boiled and mashed.

Even more flavours coaxed into the mix with special selection of Indian spices.

This mixture is rolled into balls and dipped in a temptingly yellow paste that is predominantly made of besan (chickpea flour).

The vadas sizzle -- it's like they are announcing how delicious they will soon be -- as they slip into hot oil.

Once cooked, they are gently taken out and allowed to loll about for a few minutes on plates or thaats (big plates) lined with newspaper or tissue.

Now, they are ready for the grand show.

Fresh pav (bread) is either gently sliced or ripped open and two to three kinds of chutneys -- (a rough dry garlic chutney that's a must, a wet green chutney and an equally wet sweet and sour chutney or a spicy red chilli chutney) -- are slathered on.

As you watch the vada now being placed in the pav, your mouth is salivating and ready for that first bite. You could add on to the heat with a fried chilli on the side.

Vada pav is available at every nook and corner of Maximum City. And each stall will have its own take. And each Mumbaikar has her or his favourite vada pav stall.

But if you want to make it at home -- maybe this evening itself -- do try Hitesh Harisinghani's recipe. Or Vishaka Damwani's version. Reshma Aslam has a recipe for you too. :)