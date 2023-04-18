News
When Madhuri Ate Vada Pav With Tim Cook

When Madhuri Ate Vada Pav With Tim Cook

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 18, 2023 12:44 IST
India opened its first Apple store in Mumbai, and everyone, including Bollywood, paid a visit.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in town for the big launch and celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and A R Rahman made sure to meet him and pose for pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit welcomes Tim Cook to India with vada pav!

'Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!' she posts.

Cook responds, 'Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav -- it was delicious!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon takes son Ranbir to the Apple store and writes, 'On a Monday it was a Sonday for me. On duty for Ranbir as he was really happy to meet #timcook and the @badboyshah! As he wanted to know the secret behind "Matak Matak jaise.. ladki beautiful" and has been a fan of his since...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Badshah, with his loyal fan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor makes an appearance too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Who pouts better: Raveena or Vidya Balan?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha joins them.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Sonali Bendre gets captured in a picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena with Masaba Gupta and Farah Ali Khan

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a selfie with Tim and writes, 'What a store... what a story.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar meet up with Tim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni takes a pic with Madhuri too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

Rahman shares a picture with Tim and asks his readers: 'What are we talking about? Any guesses?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Armaan Malik tells us, 'Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartiki Gonsalves/Instagram

Oscar-winning duo Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga with Tim.

