When Madhuri Ate Vada Pav With Tim Cook

India opened its first Apple store in Mumbai, and everyone, including Bollywood, paid a visit.
Apple CEO Tim Cook was in town for the big launch and celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and A R Rahman made sure to meet him and pose for pictures.
Madhuri Dixit welcomes Tim Cook to India with vada pav!
'Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!' she posts.
Cook responds, 'Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav -- it was delicious!'
Raveena Tandon takes son Ranbir to the Apple store and writes, 'On a Monday it was a Sonday for me. On duty for Ranbir as he was really happy to meet #timcook and the @badboyshah! As he wanted to know the secret behind "Matak Matak jaise.. ladki beautiful" and has been a fan of his since...'
Badshah, with his loyal fan.
Shahid Kapoor makes an appearance too.
Who pouts better: Raveena or Vidya Balan?
Sonakshi Sinha joins them.
Sonali Bendre gets captured in a picture.
Raveena with Masaba Gupta and Farah Ali Khan
Neha Dhupia shares a selfie with Tim and writes, 'What a store... what a story.'
Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar meet up with Tim.
Mouni takes a pic with Madhuri too.
Rahman shares a picture with Tim and asks his readers: 'What are we talking about? Any guesses?'
Armaan Malik tells us, 'Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India's first Apple store! What a lovely evening.'
Oscar-winning duo Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga with Tim.