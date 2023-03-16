Recipe: Nadiya's Ragda Pattice

Nadiya Sarguroh brings all the elements of Mumbai's loved street-food Ragda Pattice -- boiled chickpeas soaked in Indian spices, mashed potato patties topped with sev, chopped onions, tamarind sauce and green chutney -- to the table so that you have a wonderful homemade family-pleasing dish that will make your weekend delightful.

Ragda Pattice

Servings: 16

For the ragda

2 cups kabuli channa or chickpeas, soaked overnight

2 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

¼ tsp baking soda, optional

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp oil

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

4 cups water

For the pattice

250 gm potatoes, boiled and mashed

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp chaat masala

2 tsp corn flour

1 sliced bread, soaked and squeezed

2 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Oil for pan-frying the patttices

For the garnish

1 small onion, finely chopped, optional

1 tsp green chilly, ground into a paste

1 tbsp imli chutney

Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Fine nylon sev

Pinch chaat masala

Pinch red chilly powder

Method

For the ragda

In a pressure cooker, add the soaked chickpeas with 4 cups of water.

Add the baking soda, salt, turmeric powder.

Close the lid and cook over medium heat for 6-7 whistles.

Take off heat and cool.

Add the baking soda, salt, turmeric powder. Close the lid and cook over medium heat for 6-7 whistles. Take off heat and cool. In a saucepan or kadhai heat the oil.

Add the cumin seeds and saute and then add the cooled chickpeas.

Add the chilly powder, coriander powder, cumin powder.

Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes over high heat.

Take off heat and let it cool.

Keep aside.

For the pattice

In a large bowl, mash the potatoes.

Add the salt, turmeric powder, chaat masala, corn flourr, the soaked and squeezed bread slice, finely chopped coriander leaves, green chillies.

Mix well.

Divide into equal portions and roll into round and flat cutlets.

Add the salt, turmeric powder, chaat masala, corn flourr, the soaked and squeezed bread slice, finely chopped coriander leaves, green chillies. Mix well. Divide into equal portions and roll into round and flat cutlets. Heat a flat tawa or frying pan drizzled with oil over high heat.

Lower the heat and place the pattices, one by one, on the tawa, and flip to cook on both sides until golden brown.

Take off heat and keep aside.

To serve

In a plate, place 3-4 patties.

Top it with a generous serving of cooked ragda.

Sprinkle red chilly powder.

Add a dollop of imli chutney.

Add some green chilly paste to taste.

Garnish with the chopped onions, finely chopped coriander leaves.

Top with a generous amount of sev.

Sprinkle chaat masala.

Serve hot.

Editor's Note: For those who don't eat potatoes, use 250 gm green bananas.

Nadiya Sarguroh lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog HautePot.