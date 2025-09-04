HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When Lord Ganesha Comes Home

By HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN
Last updated on: September 04, 2025 10:49 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Lord Ganesha

Photographs: Hemant Shivsharan/Rediff

Rakesh Vispute, a technology-savvy art teacher at the Vivekananda Vidyalaya in Chopda, Jalgaon, created a display for his Bappa with the books he has at home.

 

Lord Ganesha

Home turns divine when Bappa arrives believes Rajneesh Sapharia's family.

 

Lord Ganesha

Vruti Sapharia, Rajneesh's daughter, performs the aarti for Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

Vikesh Mane from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, is devoted to Lord Ganesha.

 

Lord Ganesha

An integral part of Ganeshotsav is visiting Bappa at the homes of family and friends. That's exactly what Mahendra Yadav and his son Kushal do.

 

Lord Ganesha

 

Could not visit Lalbaugcha Raja this year? The Mumbai local train offers you a live darshan.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff

HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN
