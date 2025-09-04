When Lord Ganesha Comes Home

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photographs: Hemant Shivsharan/Rediff

Rakesh Vispute, a technology-savvy art teacher at the Vivekananda Vidyalaya in Chopda, Jalgaon, created a display for his Bappa with the books he has at home.

Home turns divine when Bappa arrives believes Rajneesh Sapharia's family.

Vruti Sapharia, Rajneesh's daughter, performs the aarti for Lord Ganesha.

Vikesh Mane from Kandivali, north west Mumbai, is devoted to Lord Ganesha.

An integral part of Ganeshotsav is visiting Bappa at the homes of family and friends. That's exactly what Mahendra Yadav and his son Kushal do.

Could not visit Lalbaugcha Raja this year? The Mumbai local train offers you a live darshan.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff