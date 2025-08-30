Celebrating Lord Ganesha, The Eco-Friendly Way

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

All photographs: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

Mahipal Soni captures the divine presence of Ganpati Bappa at his friend's home in Kandivali, north west Mumbai.

He shares pictures from the other homes he visited. Dhaval Shah's eco-friendly Vignaharta, says Mahipal, has been beautifully crafted using mud and paper.

Ganpati Bappa at Aman's home.

Orchids welcome Lord Ganesha at Dharia's place.

A beautiful home-made Lord Ganesha graces Dhyana's home.

The devoted Gosalias bring Ganpati Bappa home every year and always ensure their celebrations are eco-friendly.

Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff