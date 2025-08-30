HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Celebrating Lord Ganesha, The Eco-Friendly Way

By MAHIPAL SONI
August 30, 2025 10:13 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

All photographs: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

Mahipal Soni captures the divine presence of Ganpati Bappa at his friend's home in Kandivali, north west Mumbai.

 

He shares pictures from the other homes he visited. Dhaval Shah's eco-friendly Vignaharta, says Mahipal, has been beautifully crafted using mud and paper.

 

Ganpati Bappa at Aman's home.

 

 

Orchids welcome Lord Ganesha at Dharia's place.

 

A beautiful home-made Lord Ganesha graces Dhyana's home.

 

The devoted Gosalias bring Ganpati Bappa home every year and always ensure their celebrations are eco-friendly.

Dear Readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganeshas. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Feature presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

MAHIPAL SONI / Rediff.com
'Protect Us, Lord Ganesha'
Everyone Made Their Lord Ganesha...
The Home With Two Ganpati Bappas
Know What Lord Ganesha's Names Mean?
7 Of The Wealthiest, Biggest Ganesh Pandals Of Mumbai
