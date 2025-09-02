Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

Rishikesh Tiwari from Vikhroli, Mumbai, brought Lord Ganpati home for five days.

This year was special for the Tiwari family; it has been 20 years since they started bringing Bappa home.

"The aagman," says Rishikesh, "was on August 26, the sthapana and pratham aarti on August 27, the Ramayan Paath (Ramcharitra Manas Shree Sundar Kand Path Katha) on August 29, the maha aarti on August 30 and visarjan on August 31."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

"Our concept this year," says Rishikesh, "is Bappa in the Maha Vishnu avatar sitting in darbar. The two mooshaks are hand painted. Riddhi Siddhi Mataji is also with our Bappa."

The entire decoration, he adds, has been made by the family with reusable, recyclable material.

The murti, which was made using sadhu mitti, was immersed in an artificial pond created by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai near their residence.

"Wishing every one lots of happiness and our Lord Ganesha's blessings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bishakha Sarkar

"This is our 25th year of Ganesh Puja," says Bishakha Sarkar from Auckland, New Zealand. "I am celebrating with my husband, Sumantra, and son, Anubhav.

"Lord Ganesha is always with us through all ups and downs of Life!"

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jjagnat Kudalkar

Nalini Jjagnat Kudalkar sends us this picture of Bappa from Mira Road, a township of Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakharekar Prasad S

Pune's Sakharekar Prasad S chose a Lord Ganesha murti made from shadu mati; the decorations make it look as if He is seated on a peacock.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rama Krishna N

Rama Krishna N from Bhoirwadi , Kalyan, welcomes two Lord Ganeshas.

