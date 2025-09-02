HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Lord Ganesha Is Always With Us'

'Lord Ganesha Is Always With Us'

By RISHIKESH TIWARI, BISHAKHA SARKAR, NALINI JJAGNAT KUDALKAR, SAKHAREKAR PRASAD S, RAMA KRISHNA N
September 02, 2025 14:01 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff. 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

Rishikesh Tiwari from Vikhroli, Mumbai, brought Lord Ganpati home for five days.

This year was special for the Tiwari family; it has been 20 years since they started bringing Bappa home.

"The aagman," says Rishikesh, "was on August 26, the sthapana and pratham aarti on August 27, the Ramayan Paath (Ramcharitra Manas Shree Sundar Kand Path Katha) on August 29, the maha aarti on August 30 and visarjan on August 31."

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishikesh Tiwari

"Our concept this year," says Rishikesh, "is Bappa in the Maha Vishnu avatar sitting in darbar. The two mooshaks are hand painted. Riddhi Siddhi Mataji is also with our Bappa."

The entire decoration, he adds, has been made by the family with reusable, recyclable material.

The murti, which was made using sadhu mitti, was immersed in an artificial pond created by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai near their residence.

"Wishing every one lots of happiness and our Lord Ganesha's blessings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!"

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bishakha Sarkar

"This is our 25th year of Ganesh Puja," says Bishakha Sarkar from Auckland, New Zealand. "I am celebrating with my husband, Sumantra, and son, Anubhav.

"Lord Ganesha is always with us through all ups and downs of Life!"

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nalini Jjagnat Kudalkar

Nalini Jjagnat Kudalkar sends us this picture of Bappa from Mira Road, a township of Mumbai.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakharekar Prasad S

Pune's Sakharekar Prasad S chose a Lord Ganesha murti made from shadu mati; the decorations make it look as if He is seated on a peacock.

 

Lord Ganesha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rama Krishna N

Rama Krishna N from Bhoirwadi , Kalyan, welcomes two Lord Ganeshas.

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Will you be bringing Lord Ganesha home or visiting Him at the residence of your family and friends?

Send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.


